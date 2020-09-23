The leader in Human Insights surpasses $100M ARR as more organizations recognize the importance of customer empathy as a business differentiator

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced key milestones reached, achieved by enabling organizations to align more closely with their customers during a year of business and social unrest. The company tabulates more than 14,000 studies a month, and with 1,600 studies run to date by organizations directly asking about customer behavior and attitudes related to COVID-19 and social justice. UserTesting attributes its success to the success of its customers and has recently surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, growing rapidly year-over-year, a sign of customer satisfaction and strong demand. Today more than 2,000 organizations in 45 countries use the UserTesting? Human Insight Platform. With the industry's largest and most diverse panel of test participants, UserTesting has also paid out $50 million to panelists across the globe to provide their feedback, insights, and opinions on some of the world's most valuable brand experiences, since 2007.

"Now more than ever, companies need to understand rapidly changing consumer sentiment and behaviors. When brands can observe how their customers react to the experiences in front of them, they are able to better understand, predict, and adapt to their needs," said UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan. "Increasingly, our platform is becoming a cornerstone of some of the most innovative startups, and the world's largest organizations as well. We take pride in exceeding customers' expectations to provide them with real feedback quickly, so they can make more informed business decisions. 2020 has been about empathy and understanding. UserTesting customers know that and are meeting today's challenges as an opportunity to deliver value to their customers."

Key 2020 company highlights include:

International Expansion: UserTesting's European headquarters, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, celebrated its one year anniversary in July. In its first year, the EMEA region has seen an impressive 400 percent growth in its customer base. Additionally, in July UserTesting was pleased to announce the new international expansion by naming GB Kumar the company's first Asia Pacific regional Vice President of Sales. In March, the company acquired Teston, a European provider of multilingual experience testing which has helped to accelerate its growth internationally, with localized customer feedback offerings in Norwegian, Swedish, German, and French.

UserTesting has reached 550 global employees, an increase of 50 percent from this time last year. The rapidly growing EMEA team experienced a 750 percent increase in employee headcount in EMEA, currently with 93 employees throughout the region; while the company has also recently made strategic hires in APAC to support its go-to-market efforts. Product Innovation: Launched in April, Marketing Insight is a solution designed to help marketers get fast feedback on any campaign, creative, or idea-from existing and prospective customers. Marketers can now get think-aloud video feedback from their target audience or schedule a same day 1:1 Live Conversation with their customer and get fast feedback on any experience.

Launched in April, Marketing Insight is a solution designed to help marketers get fast feedback on any campaign, creative, or idea-from existing and prospective customers. Marketers can now get think-aloud video feedback from their target audience or schedule a same day 1:1 Live Conversation with their customer and get fast feedback on any experience. Funding: In March, UserTesting announced the close of a $100M funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Accel, OpenView, and Greenspring.

In March, UserTesting announced the close of a $100M funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Accel, OpenView, and Greenspring. Industry Accolades: UserTesting has earned some of the most widely respected corporate growth and workplace awards. Recent accolades include Fortune 100 Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For, Inc. 5000 List, Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, BritishAmerican Business Transatlantic Growth Award, and the San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work to name a few.

Human Insight World Customer Conference

Be sure to register for Human Insight World (HiWorld20), a free virtual event hosted by UserTesting for all experience professionals across research, design, product, and marketing-taking place October 12-14, 2020. Register today to reserve your seat and hear from industry leaders: Christian Idiodi, Jonah Berger, and Tricia Wang, and practitioners from brands including Alaska Airlines, Capital One, Facebook, GoDaddy, The Home Depot, and more, who are all pioneering the future of CX.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 2,000 subscription customers, including more than half of the world's top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

