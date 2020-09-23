Collagen Market Worth $7.53 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Collagen Market" by Product (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Chicken, Sheep), and Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2027", the collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $7.53 billion by 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach 683.8 KT by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. There are at least 28 different types of collagens, which relate to their source tissue in the body. Collagen types I and III coexist in skin and bone tissues, while collagen type II comes from cartilage, where it makes up most of the protein content and coexists with glycosaminoglycans chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Collagen type II is more valuable due to the scarcity of its source and unique molecular composition. It is also the predominant fibrous protein in animals that constitute a major structural component in the extracellular matrix of all multicellular animals, including sponges, invertebrates, and vertebrates. From a biomedical point of view, collagen has been shown to play important roles in development, wound healing, bones and joint health, platelet activation, and angiogenesis.

The major factors driving the collagen market are the growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption & nutricosmetics, and the growing use of collagens on biomaterials. Also, the rising per capita income opens untapped geographies, and the growing food processing industry provides significant opportunities for collagen manufacturers. However, safety concerns and the growing use of alternatives are restraining market growth to some extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Overall Collagen Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected many economies around the globe. As a measure to control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdown, which has majorly impacted many manufacturing and service industries, including collagen.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5121

As per current independent scientific research dated 19thMarch 2020, the total number of NK cells and T-cells was decreased or exhausted in COVID-19 patients. Importantly, in patients convalescing after therapy, the number of NK and T-cells was restored. These results suggest that cytotoxic lymphocytes' functional exhaustion is associated with SARS-CoV-2 (cause of COVID-19) infection. Hence, SARS-CoV-2 infection may break down antiviral immunity at an early stage.

However, the ingestion of collagen peptide improves NK cells and T-cells and, subsequently, the immunity. Immune competence decreases with age. It has been reported that the number of CD8+ CD28+ T cells correlates strongly with age because the number of these cells decreases with age. The ingestion of collagen peptide helps build up immunity amongst senior citizens. This is further expected to expand the demand for collagens in the months and years to come.

The global collagen market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented based on type, source, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the overall collagen market is mainly segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. In 2020, the gelatin segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share can be mainly attributed to the increased demand from food & pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in pharma drug deliveries, where gelatin's mass volume is being used. The growing use of gelatin in photography, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is also contributing to its large adoption.

Quick Buy - Collagen Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=425&vformat=1261

Based on source, the overall collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources. In 2020, the bovine segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is mainly attributed to its several health benefits, such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and arthritis relief. Thus, making bovine collagen one of the most widely used and accepted collagens.

According to the Ceres, the global beef demand is expected to grow by approximately 60% by 2050. According to the FAO-OECD, global beef consumption is forecast to grow at 1.2% per annum by 2022, supported by population and economic growth. Such a massive scale of demand and beef consumption makes it a major raw material for the collagen, which is expected to boost the bovine collagens market in the next few years.

Based on application, the overall collagen market is mainly segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. In 2020, the food and beverage segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This can be attributed to the adoption of collagens across the F&B industry due to its unique gelling and surface behavior properties. These properties are usually categorized into two groups. First, the properties associated with its gelling behavior such as texturizing, thickening, gel formation, and water binding capacity, and second, the properties related to its surface behavior, including emulsion, foam formation, and stabilization adhesion and cohesion, protective colloid function, and film-forming capacity.

In 2020, geographically, the North American region, is estimated to command the largest share of the global collagen market. The rising consumption of cosmeceuticals & nutraceuticals, increasing R&D activities, well-established food and healthcare industries, and easy availability of raw materials are the key factors driving this regional segment.

The key players operating in the global collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), Holistic CollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-market-5121/

Scope of the report

Collagen Market, by Type

Gelatin

Collagen Peptide

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Collagen Market, by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Fish

Chicken

Sheep

Other Sources

Collagen Market, by Application

Food and Beverage

Beverage



Confectionery



Dairy



Meat and Fish Products



Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Hard Gel Capsules



Soft Gel Capsules



Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition



Weight Management

Healthcare

Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Medical Implants



Cardiology



Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behavior)



Drug Delivery

Cosmetics

Technical Applications

Collagen Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



Australia



Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Rest of the World

Latin America



Africa



Middle East

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, and Net Casing) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035/

South East Asian Collagen Market by Product (Collagen Peptide and Gelatin), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep, and Other Animals), Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Technical) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/south-east-asia-collagen-market-2023/

Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine by Type, (Collagen and Gelatin), by Source, (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, and others), by Application, (Orthopedic, Wound Care, Cardiovascular, and others) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-gelatin-market-regenerative-medicine-2022/

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/collagen-market-2027/479

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg