BizCom Associates: Sophos Marketing Launches the Next Generation of TV Advertising With The Virtual Production Shoot

New process allows brands with limited budgets to create broadcast-quality, HD commercials at a fraction of traditional production costs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Sophos Marketing, a digital agency pioneering affordable, world-class advertising and marketing solutions, is making it possible for advertisers with limited budgets to produce broadcast quality, high-definition commercials for use on streaming services at a fraction of traditional costs.

The Virtual Production Shoot is the latest product from Sophos Marketing designed to help advertisers of any size film and air commercials that take advantage of streaming TV's targeting capabilities to reach their customers.

Earlier this year, Sophos Marketing launched a program through which brands can advertise to highly-targeted audiences on streaming TV services starting at $999 per month. Many potential advertisers, however, did not have broadcast-quality commercials or the budget to produce them using traditional methods.

The solution was the creation of The Virtual Production Shoot through which the Sophos Marketing team helps brands produce professional HD commercials virtually.

"We had created an affordable way to run highly targeted TV commercials on popular streaming services, but we were missing a key element - the commercial," said Sophos Marketing founder and CEO Aditya Varanasi. "With The Virtual Production Shoot, anyone can create high-definition commercials virtually, for a flat fee of under $1,000, without sacrificing any quality in production."

When a business purchases the Virtual Production Shoot, it works with the Sophos Marketing team to identify messaging, audience segments and create a shot list. Customized footage is shot on location by the client using an iPhone enhanced with a special, premium quality lens provided by Sophos Marketing.

The Sophos Marketing team then creates the script, provides B-roll footage and graphics, edits the commercial, provides voice-over narration and music, and delivers the final product within one to three weeks.

The commercials are aired on streaming TV in a non-skippable format and targeted to audiences based on custom geofencing within cities, states, regions, and zip codes. Audience segments can also be broken down by specifics that include age and household income.

"Connected TV is completely disrupting traditional advertising," Varanasi said. "Much like the evolution of newspapers and magazines from print to digital formats, modern consumers are now moving from traditional broadcast TV to streaming services. And we want to make sure that everyone - not just the major advertisers - has access to this dynamic new way of reaching consumers."

More information on Sophos Marketing and their wide range of affordable digital marketing solutions is available at www.sophosmarketing.com.

