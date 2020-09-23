Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Supply Agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with Thoughtful Brands Inc. ("Thoughtful Brands") to supply dog treats under Thoughtful Brands. On June 22, 2020 Sweet Earth announced a Letter of Intent with Mota Ventures Corp., which has subsequently changed its name to Thoughtful Brands Inc.

Under the Supply Agreement, Sweet Earth is to officially become Thoughtful Brands' exclusive dog treat provider, which will be marketed and sold on under the brand name Nature's Exclusive, a key line in Thoughtful Brand's rapidly expanding global natural health products and ecommerce technology platform.

Thoughtful Brands selected Sweet Earth as its exclusive dog treat supplier because of Sweet Earth's award-winning farm-to-shelf platform. The Supply Agreement was finalized after it became apparent that both parties are fully committed to providing high-quality certified organic canine treats at an affordable price.

Sweet Earth also maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com. The Supply Agreement marks the first time the Company will market products under a different brand. In addition to the parties' mutual commitment to high-quality products, the Company was impressed with Thoughtful Brands' newly formed Ecommerce Tech LLC, a subsidiary operating a powerful ecommerce software platform (recently acquired from Unified Funding's Offer Space LLC).

"We are thrilled to be working with Sweet Earth, a renowned company whose sophisticated hemp-CBD offerings have long been celebrated," said Thoughtful Brands, Inc. CEO, Ryan Dean Hoggan. "We are eager to propel the success of their CBD canine products by utilizing our global eCommerce platform and enhanced technology capabilities. We look forward to adding the brand to our portfolio and are hopeful for future collaborations."

Sweet Earth canine products that will be sold under the Nature's Exclusive brand include the popular Beef and Cheddar Potato CBD Dog Treats. Each organic treat is fortified with Vitamin E as a natural preservative.

According to Dogs Naturally1, research shows that CDB dog treats are effective dog supplements for:

Arthritis and joint pain

Anxiety

Digestive issue

Neurological disorders (such as seizures and epilepsy)

Blood disorders

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated company that uses exclusively organic ingredients for all its products.

According to BDS Analytics and Arcview Group's2 research, the pet CBD market is projected to grow five percent faster than the overall CBD market over the next four years, from $64 million in 2018 to $810 million in 2024.

Today's Veterinary Business3, a leading publisher on animal health, states that U.S. pet treat market reached US$6.7 billion in 2019. Within the pet treat sector, CDB products proved to maintain the highest growth rate4. In addition, online sales of pet snacks have also rapidly grown from 0% to 13%. A catalyst of ecommerce's rapid market expansion is attributed to the platform's ability to educate consumers on products prior to purchase.

Peter Espig, CEO of Sweet Earth, commented, "We are very excited to work closely with Thoughtful Brands Inc., a company that we feel maintains the CBD industry's premier ecommerce platform. Leveraging its powerful global platform and enhanced technological capabilities, we are confident that our dog treat business can expand rapidly. During our due diligence process, we were very impressed with our partner's commitment to product quality, pricing and customer services, all qualities that are also important at Sweet Earth."

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: https://sweetearthskincare.com.

[1] Author Carol Dougal April 9, 2020: https://www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com/cbd-dog-treats-are-they-worth-the-money

[2] Arcview Group is a leading research focused on the hemp and cannabis industry.

[3] Today's Veterinary Business is the first addition to the NAVC family of publications to focus on the business side of the animal health practice. With a dedication to leadership, innovation and success, Today's Veterinary Business provides content that will inspire veterinary practice teams to elevate overall practice performance.

[4] Source: Author Jordan Tyler, Adobe Stock Oct. 11, 2019

