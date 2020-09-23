Factors such as changing customer expectations, accelerated adoption of modern technologies, and shifts in competitive power are dominating the global automotive sector. Increased convenience for customers and job opportunities are two of the biggest positive factors in the global automotive sector. However, to grow in this industry, companies must overcome industry challenges and stay ahead of the curve. How can global automotive sector players tackle these challenges? The first step is identifying and understanding the challenges impacting industry players and developing appropriate strategies to overcome them. Infiniti's industry experts help automotive sector players identify, evaluate, overcome industry challenges, and stay ahead of the curve. To strategize for the challenges in the global automotive sector, and stay ahead of the fast-changing market, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005563/en/

Three Significant Challenges in the Global Automotive Sector (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global automotive sector has faced two major economic disruptions in recent years-the financial crisis of 2007-08, and the COVID-19 pandemic. While experts forecast growth in the coming years, the benefits will not be equally distributed across geographies. In the recent past, the global automotive sector has seen more growth in the BRIC nations than regions like Europe and North America. However, automotive companies worldwide are facing a particular set of challenges. In their recent article, Infiniti's industry experts discuss the major challenges impacting the established markets in the global automotive sector.

Unsure about the future of the global automotive sector? To learn how Infiniti's experts help automotive sector player prepare for the setbacks of COVID-19 and adapt to the new normal, request more information.

"Emerging markets including BRIC and RoW accounted for a good majority of the global automotive profits last year, and these regions are poised to outpace growth in established markets over the next decade as well," says an automotive sector expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's industry experts identified the following three significant challenges in the global automotive sector:

An increase in regulations in environmental and safety standards will cause an increase in costs and rising complexity.

The high dependence on digital channels as a primary source of information will threaten the dealership model, as online sales channels start to develop.

The changing industry landscape requires OEMs to ensure that their suppliers' production footprints align with their future market demands.

Gain in-depth insights into the significant challenges faced by established markets in the global automotive sector by reading the complete article.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005563/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us