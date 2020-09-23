Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems reports another all-time Sales Record for the Month of September 2020

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announces that it generated a second month of record revenue for September 2020, after having recently reported the single largest revenue for any month of August in the Company's history. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets.

Despite the complexities involved in further expanding the Company's existing technical infra structure based on the operational limitations the pandemic imposes on all businesses right now, Adaptive was able to continue installations of new proprietary Adaptive hardware systems to keep expanding its network. This expansion, combined with its revenue sharing business model, enables the Company to continue acquiring new clients and increase ad insertions. Expansion of the network and the increasing ad frequency due to intensifying election ad campaigns, has resulted in the Company being on track to generate the second consecutive month of record revenue for a single month of September in the Company's entire history.

In connection with this announcement, the Company's CEO, J. Michael Heil, stated: "Since the onset of the pandemic, the television audience average daily viewing has increased substantially. The largest and most savvy cable tv advertisers are taking full advantage of this reality. Additionally, with the current intensity surrounding the 2020 elections, all candidates are now fully deploying unprecedented funds for cable television advertising."

Mr. Heil continues: "We expect the current trend of increased ad frequency throughout our network to continue and, accordingly, we are expecting a strong financial performance of the Company for the entire fiscal year of 2020. This creates a solid basis for the acceleration of our new video streaming technology projects that we expect to announce and launch soon. We believe these projects and development will allow us to continue our successful performance into the years beyond this election cycle."

