MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today announced its selection as the "Best Overall Account-Based Marketing Solution" for the second year in a row. Leading market intelligence organization, MarTech Breakthrough, evaluates technology solutions worldwide, searching for leading companies, technologies, and products in the marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries.

MRP Prelytix empowers client sales and marketing teams to break apart the typical siloed approach to ABM and simplify their operating environment's complexity. Using real-time predictive analytics and target account insights, sales and marketing professionals can direct, coordinate, and execute high performing ABM programs across eight channels. The platform removes the complexities of coordinating sales and marketing actions across platforms by using advanced machine learning technology to recommend and continuously optimize sales and marketing actions, and then trigger and control those messages across channels, platforms, and funnel stages. Powered by Kx, a market-leading streaming analytics platform built on the world's fastest time-series database, marketers can realize a target account's single source of truth and scale the highest impact engagement strategy at every moment in time.

"This award is a clear recognition that our focus on solving strategic and more valuable ABM challenges is critical to marketers around the world," said Kevin Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of MRP. "Beyond the typical point solutions in this space, MRP Prelytix puts the power of the fastest streaming analytic database in the hands of marketers who need to simplify the complexity of their operating environment, win the hearts and minds of their clients, and beat their competition."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"ABM at the enterprise level can be incredibly complex at organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business and industries," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "MRP Prelytix tackles these complexities head-on with a flexible, mature, and scalable enterprise ABM platform that supports many of the world's largest companies and execution across multiple marketing channels. We want to recognize the tremendous achievements at MRP, for the second year in a row, with our 'Best Overall Account-Based Marketing Solution' award."

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

