Team collaboration software Market to Reach $26.49 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Surge in adoption of cloud-based software as service (SaaS), major shift towards virtual businesses due to covid-19 pandemic fuel the growth of the global team collaboration software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Team Collaboration Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Software Type (Conferencing and Communication and Co-ordination), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" According to the report, the global team collaboration software industry was estimated at $9.87 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $26.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in adoption of cloud-based software as service (SaaS), major shift toward virtual businesses due to covid-19 pandemic, and growing popularity of team collaboration software to reduce administration and maintenance fuel the growth of the global team collaboration software market. On the other hand, lack of IT infrastructure in developing regions impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of advanced technologies in team collaboration software is expected to offer a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 has positively impacted the team collaboration software market, owing to surge in adoption of work from home policies.

Furthermore, due to lockdown imposed by the government bodies, the industry has witnessed an increase in demand for collaborative platforms.

The cloud segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global team collaboration software market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. In addition, the same segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% throughout the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cerebral stenosis and brain aneurysm fuels the segment growth. Increase in demand for cloud-based team collaboration software from large enterprises, due to high data volumes and number of teams, drives the growth of the segment.

The communication and co-ordination segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on software type, the communication and co-ordination segment contributed to more than half of the global team collaboration software market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is due to surge in demand for collaborative work product during Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the conferencing segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.8% till 2027. This is owing to increase in need for communications among large number of employees distributed across various business locations. In addition, it also assists to monitor performance, manage work responsibilities, and determine hiring requirements, which further fuels the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the major share in 2019 -

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global team collaboration software market. The factor that North American players are introducing innovative collaboration software with additional in the existing software drives the market growth. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the study period, owing to high number of players operating in the region.

Key players in the industry-

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MindMeld Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Slack Technologies, Inc.

SMART Technologies ULC

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cisco System Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Google LLC

