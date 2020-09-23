At the request of Kollect on Demand Holding, equity rights TO1 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 25, 2020. Security name: KOLL TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: KOLL TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014855185 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203868 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Kollect on Demand Holding AB through cash payment during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in Kollect on Demand Holding's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period July 26, 2021 to August 6, 2021. The subscription price shall not exceed SEK 15.00 per new share and not be less than the nominal value of the Company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 9 August, 2021 - 20 August, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 18 August, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.