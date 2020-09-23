Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
GOLDPREIS-KORREKTUR zur richtigen Zeit! Diese Firma profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Berlin
23.09.20
16:00 Uhr
0,086 Euro
+0,008
+9,94 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.09.2020 | 15:52
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PENDRAGON PLC - Timing of Interim Results Announcement

PENDRAGON PLC - Timing of Interim Results Announcement

PR Newswire

London, September 23

Pendragon PLC

("Pendragon" or the "Company")

Pendragon today provides an update on the timing of its interim results announcement for the period ended 30 June 2020.

The Company originally intended to release its interim results tomorrow (24 September 2020). We have agreed to a request from our auditors to allow them to complete the extended review process and reporting requirements review necessitated by the coronavirus situation.

As a result, there will be a short delay to the publication of the Group's results and confirmation of the revised reporting date will be provided in due course.

Enquiries
Howard LeeHeadland0203 805 4822
Henry WallersHeadland0203 805 4822
PENDRAGON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.