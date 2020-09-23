PENDRAGON PLC - Timing of Interim Results Announcement

Pendragon PLC

("Pendragon" or the "Company")

Pendragon today provides an update on the timing of its interim results announcement for the period ended 30 June 2020.

The Company originally intended to release its interim results tomorrow (24 September 2020). We have agreed to a request from our auditors to allow them to complete the extended review process and reporting requirements review necessitated by the coronavirus situation.

As a result, there will be a short delay to the publication of the Group's results and confirmation of the revised reporting date will be provided in due course.