Findit, Inc.: PorterPartners Group Selects Findit To Create and Maintain Its Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by PorterPartners Group to launch and maintain its website.

Findit is a social media content management platform that offers paid for marketing services to anyone who is looking to improve their overall online presence throughout search and social media. Through content creation, video production, social sharing, website design and development, SEO services, and more, Findit provides a full suite of services to individuals, businesses, artists, celebrities, schools, and more that are looking to elevate their online presence across multiple platforms. Anyone can join Findit for free and use the existing Findit App to post on the go and create the content that they want seen and shared.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "What makes Findit services beneficial to PorterPartners Group for helping them improve their online presence is the ability to cater our marketing campaigns directly to their needs. From building and maintaining their new site, providing SEO services, and assisting them with their online marketing, we will help them improve their overall online presence across the platforms where their target audiences are spending their time.

In the future, Findit will be providing marketing services to PorterPartners Group to help drive traffic to their new website.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with PorterPartners Group, helping launch their new website, and we look forward to working with them to develop a marketing plan in the future that addresses their needs."

Visit PorterPartners Group online at porterpartnersgroup.com and get in touch with them for private merchant banking services at 843-849-3191.

About PorterPartners Group PorterPartners Group Appointed Special Advisor We are delighted to announce the affiliation of PorterPartners Group as a Special Advisor for Cannabis Industry Matters for the Family Office Networks (FON). FON continues to add member benefits and dedicated resources to create additional value for its members in new and emerging industry sectors, and "cannabis" is certainly at the forefront. Cannabis covers a lot of territory and dates back less than two decades in the medical marijuana (and later recreational pot) sector in certain states in the U.S., although conflicts between state laws and federal laws still remain. Canada has recently legalized recreational marijuana, but it is anybody's guess as to "if" and "when" this will occur at the federal level in the U.S. Hemp, and cannabinoids derived from hemp (CBD, CBG, and the like), are new to the cannabis scene, with partial legalization in 2014, and full federal legalization only since 2018. However, there are still many gray areas involving hemp and CBD, while the USDA, FDA, and DEA finalize policy decisions. As a Special Advisor to the FON membership, we are available as a free resource for you to call for discussions on any aspect of the cannabis industry that may interest you. We will tell you what we know; give you our opinions; answer your questions to the best of our knowledge; and refer you to other trusted sources if we don't know the answer. A conversation is a two-way street, and we are keenly interested in hearing what you are doing in the cannabis sector and learning about where you think things are going. The more we can circulate factual knowledge amongst our FON members, the better investment decisions we will all make. There is never any cost to FON members for discussions with us. Porter Partners provides merchant banking services within the cannabis industry in the U.S. and Canada, and we are also looking ahead to certain European countries. We see a lot of "deal flow" and "vet" a lot of investment opportunities. We expect to circulate "abstracts" of private investment opportunities in cannabis that we feel should be brought to the attention of the FON members to augment the "deal flow" you are already seeing. The more good deals to consider and compare, the better the odds of making a good investment decision. We love nothing more than to share industry knowledge and opinions from a wide variety of sources, and we want to talk to and get to know the FON family office members already active in or prospectively interested in cannabis investments. About Findit Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224 SOURCE: Findit.com

