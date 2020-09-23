Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Provides Corporate Update

Moving Forward with Commercialization of BioCloud

"Our team at Kontrol has been very busy since the completion of pre-commercialization testing through the independent labs," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "We have now moved to the commercialization phase for the Kontrol BioCloud® analyzer ("BioCloud analyzer" or "BioCloud") which includes further lab testing to establish the lower detection limits. In addition, we are pleased to share that BioCloud is receiving interest from potential customers and distribution partners and we are selecting key suppliers for commercialization. We are in discussions with provincial and federal government entities regarding contributions to commercialization funding and potential future procurement. Our internal goal is to have BioCloud units commercially available in November 2020."

Commercialization of BioCloud

As part of BioCloud's commercialization plans, Kontrol will provide lower detection limits and operating specifications for the analyzer. Initial expectations, based on lab testing completed to date, is that BioCloud will be effective in small to medium space settings with 3 or more people, and therefore would be suitable for applications in many environments such as classrooms, offices, airplanes, trains, buses, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Like all electrical products, BioCloud is required to operate with a CSA approval in Canada. The Company is in the process of seeking CSA approvals as part of commercialization. CSA is a leader in Standards Development and in Testing, Inspection and Certification around the world including Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia. The CSA registered mark shows that a product has been independently tested and certified to meet recognized standards for safety or performance. The Company has a long history of success in achieving CSA approvals in our established continuous emissions business.

Operating Subsidiaries, Trademarks and Patents

Kontrol BioCloud Inc., which was recently incorporated, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kontrol, and will be the primary sales and marketing entity for BioCloud. CEM Specialties Inc. ("CEMSI"), also a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Kontrol, will be the primary research, development, and integration entity for BioCloud.

Kontrol has commenced the trademark of the term Safe Space Technology and has initiated the patent registration for its intellectual property related to BioCloud.

Securing Supply Chain

Kontrol has selected a number of suppliers that will form part of BioCloud supply chain, and we will be announcing those names in the coming weeks, following the issuance of applicable purchase orders.

"While we are not making any claims about revenue at this time, we are building our global supply chain with the goal of being able to supply the market with up to 20,000 units per month," says Gary Saunders VP of Kontrol. "We plan to have this substantially completed over the coming weeks."

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Discussions for Additional Government Funding

As of September 22, 2020, the Company has received approximately $1 Million in cash from the exercise of common share options and warrants which has strengthened Kontrol's balance sheet to advance BioCloud's commercialization.

About Kontrol BioCloud

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. It can be an important technology which supports the entire system of individual testing and contact tracing.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



