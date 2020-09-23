FactMR: Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Impacted by Postponement of Sports Activities, Fact.MR

Prominent clay pigeon thrower manufacturers are focusing on innovative immersive marketing strategies to pull in new clients.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / The clay pigeon thrower market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 4% throughout 2020-2030. An increasing number of individuals, from all age cohorts, are playing clay pigeon thrower, not only from a competitive viewpoint but also from a leisure perspective. The rising popularity of shooting sports along with numerous developments coming about, such as laser clay shooting, is complementing the market growth.

"The clay pigeon thrower market has been adversely affected as clay pigeon targeting fields remain closed due to lockdown imposed by governments." says the Fact.MR report.

Key Takeaways

Automatic clay throwers will be widely preferred mechanism type category and will be accounting for the majority of market share.

In terms of sales channel, the sports stores are likely to be the lucrative category offering complete equipment, beginning from replica targets to accessories.

North America will be dominating the global market by holding over 50% of market share.

Europe is anticipated to be the second biggest market capturing a market share of 25% over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

The growing popularity of the sport among individuals has prompted several clay target shooting clubs encouraging market growth.

Individuals are forming teams to get more involved in the sport and coordinating clay target tournaments, thus boosting the market growth.

Growing popularity of the sport amid disabled individuals and rising incentive to partake in the Paralympics are further stirring growth of the global clay pigeon thrower market landscape.

Key Constraints

High cost associated with the clay pigeon thrower is anticipated to limit the market growth

Limited option for holding clays may hinder the sales of clay pigeon thrower.

COVID-19 Impact on Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced individuals to follow physical and social distancing measures, further government across nations have imposed lockdowns that have put a stoppage to all physical and sports activities, comprising shooting ranges too. Moreover, several sporting activities at national, regional, and international levels have been delayed or cancelled to avert the spread of the virus among athletes and spectators. As such, the market has been slowed down amid the crisis.

Competition Landscape

Key players functioning in the global market are Do All Outdoor, MEC High Tech Shooting, Atlas Traps, Eurotarget, and Champion. Players in the global market have widespread existence and rely upon forming a strong distribution network in addition to integrating innovative immersive marketing strategies to retain and sustain new clients.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the clay pigeon thrower market. The market is scrutinized based on mechanism type (automatic and manual), launch angle (single launch angle, multiple launch angle and flexible launch angle), throwing capacity (up to 50 yards, 50-100 yards and more than 100 yards), sales channel (supermarket and hypermarkets, sports stores, online retail and other channels) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

