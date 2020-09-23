COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice Commerzbank € 500mn green snp 2026

Post-stabilisation notice

23 September 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

0.75 %EUR 500 million Green Non-Preferred Senior 5.5NC4.5

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CB0HRQ9 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.75% green non-preferred Senior Notes due 24 March 2025 5.5NC4.5 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

ING

Natixis

Banco Santander

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

