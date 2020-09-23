Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
23.09.20
17:35 Uhr
4,126 Euro
-0,110
-2,60 %
4,1414,17117:59
PR Newswire
23.09.2020 | 16:22
178 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice Commerzbank € 500mn green snp 2026

PR Newswire

London, September 23

Post-stabilisation notice

23 September 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

0.75 %EUR 500 million Green Non-Preferred Senior 5.5NC4.5

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CB0HRQ9
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.75% green non-preferred Senior Notes due 24 March 2025 5.5NC4.5
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
ING
Natixis
Banco Santander

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2020 PR Newswire
