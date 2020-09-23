The "Germany Building Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2015 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% to reach EUR 392.0 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.
Building construction industry in Germany is expected to record a period of negative low growth over the next 8 quarters, driven by economic downturn triggered due to Covid-19 outbreak. While impact across building construction sectors varies, residential, commercial, and industrial segments are expected to be worst affected.
Business and consumer sentiment is expected to be on a slow track to recover due to pandemic, resulting in prolonged distress building construction sectors. In residential sector, affordable housing is expected to stay least affected, supported by a mix of public and private spending. Mid-tier and luxury residential construction segments are expected to be severely impacted. Growth across commercial building construction in Germany, especially office, retail, and entertainment is expected to record negative growth.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Germany, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Germany.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Germany Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
- Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Germany Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Germany Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical pharmaceutical
- Metal material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Germany Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Germany
Cities Covered
- Berlin
- Hamburg
- Munich
- Cologne
- Frankfurt am Main
- Essen
- Stuttgart
- Dortmund
- Dusseldorf
- Bremen
