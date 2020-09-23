Power company MVM will add new generation capacity to the 100 MW of solar it already operates in its homeland.The MVM Zold Generacio unit of Hungarian utility Magyar Villamos Muvek Zártköruen muködo Részvénytársaság (MVM), has concluded the solar power auction it had launched in October 2019, according to a document published in the European public procurement journal Tenders Electronic Daily. Through the procurement exercise, the company sought to contract 300 MW of solar generation capacity. The utility has selected seven undisclosed bidders in the auction. The combined capacity of the submitted ...

