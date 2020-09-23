Regulatory News:

Bostik reinforces its range of flooring products with the planned acquisition of Ideal Work, an Italian company specialized in high-added value decorative flooring technologies. This project is in line with Arkema's (Paris:AKE) targeted growth strategy in adhesives, based on cutting-edge technologies which perfectly complete Bostik's existing offering for the construction market.

Founded in 1997, this Italian company with annual sales of around €10 million employs 25 people. Over the years, it has developed an expertise and a unique approach in the fast-growing sector of high-end decorative flooring solutions, in particular thanks to its micro-cement technology.

Ideal Work's solutions, which complement existing ranges in the field of floor preparation and flooring adhesives, will allow Bostik to expand its offering and position itself in a high-added value niche market in flooring renovation and decoration. Ideal Work will also be able to benefit from Bostik's commercial network to accelerate its development and expertise globally.

This bolt-on acquisition is perfectly in line with Bostik's growth strategy in the construction market, and in particular in the flooring solutions sector. It is also consistent with the Group's and Bostik's CSR ambition, notably thanks to the micro-cement technology that uses solvent-free products or products with low volatile organic compound emissions, as well as recycled materials.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

