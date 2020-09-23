SOITEC: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 23, 2020 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that its shareholders held today an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on first notice, under the chairmanship of Eric Meurice.

A 71% quorum has been reached and all proposed resolutions have been approved.

The minutes, detailed result of the vote and the slide-show of the Shareholders' General Meeting will shortly be made available on the Company's website) under the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2020 - O&EGM September 23, 2020.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:







Steve Babureck

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com (mailto:steve.babureck@soitec.com)



Media Contact:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr (mailto:isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr)







Fabrice Baron

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr (mailto:fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr)

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

