Press release 23 September 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its FY20 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 September 2020 under number D.20-0821.

This document is available on the Company's website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company's registered office 5, cours Paul Ricard CS 50180 75380 Paris cedex 08.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

- the Group's FY20 consolidated financial statements;

- the FY20 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

- the related auditors' reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

- the FY20 management report including notably, social, societal and environmental information;

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- information regarding internal control and risk management;

- the presentation of resolutions as well as draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 27 November 2020; and

- information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' agenda:

Q1 FY21 sales Thursday 22 October 2020

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good Times from a Good Place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

