2020 Top Contractor Award Winners Announced

HomeServe's 5th Annual Contractor Conference went virtual this year with more than 160 of the company's leading contractors in its nationwide network participating. Reformatted due to travel and social distancing limitations, HomeServe's Contractor Conference focused on celebrating the hard work, performance and customer focus the company's leading contractors provided over the last year.

"While this year's conference looked a little different, the virtual format still provided a great forum for bringing together members of our exceptional network of heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical professionals from around the country," said Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership. "HomeServe's best-in-class network of contractors is what has made us so successful as a company and is why our customers turn to us for their home repair needs."

At the virtual forum, HomeServe recognized its top contractors based on performance metrics, score cards, and customer feedback. This year's winners were:

Diamond Award: McAtee, Williamsburg, Virginia. The recipient of this award truly embodies HomeServe's values of service excellence and customer satisfaction and are a proven industry leader who consistently upholds and delivers high quality performance.

McAtee, Williamsburg, Virginia. The recipient of this award truly embodies HomeServe's values of service excellence and customer satisfaction and are a proven industry leader who consistently upholds and delivers high quality performance. Newcomer Award: Johnson Appliance Repair, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. This award honors the contractor who joined the HomeServe network in the last year and has already proven to be a top performer.

Johnson Appliance Repair, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. This award honors the contractor who joined the HomeServe network in the last year and has already proven to be a top performer. National Winner for Customer Service: Drain Specialists, Sioux City, Iowa

Drain Specialists, Sioux City, Iowa National Winner for Service Delivery: Stott Plumbing Heating, Salt Lake City, Utah

Stott Plumbing Heating, Salt Lake City, Utah Best Use of Technology Award: United Plumbing, Goshen, Kentucky

United Plumbing, Goshen, Kentucky People's Choice Award: GT Plumbing Heating, Flushing, New York

Customer Service Awards were presented to the top contractor in each region who most consistently provided timely and professional service to customers. The winners were:

Northeast Rainbow Electric, Woodhaven, New York

Mid-Atlantic Douglas and Sons Services, Poolesville, Maryland

Southeast Advanced Appliance and Air, Youngsville, North Carolina

Northern States Ontario BP Electric, Lexington, Ohio

River Plains Drain Specialists, Sioux City, Iowa

South Central FYI Electrical and Remodeling Services, Houston, Texas

Northwest Absolute Comfort, Minot, North Dakota

Southwest Superior Mechanical, Heating and Air, San Bernardino, California

Service Delivery Awards were awarded to the contractor in each region who consistently demonstrated exceptional service delivery though solid business practices. The winners were:

Northeast Suffolk Plumbing, Lindenhurst, New York

Mid-Atlantic Prime Plumbing, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Southeast Wright Way Plumbing, Dalzell, South Carolina

Northern States Ontario Mayes and Sons Plumbing, Garrettsville, Ohio

River Plains United Plumbing, Goshen, Kentucky

South Central Texas Quality Plumbing, Houston, Texas

Northwest K Jett Services, Belton, Missouri

Southwest Stott Plumbing Heating, Salt Lake City, Utah

"We're now in our fifth year of hosting this conference to not only recognize these companies for their exceptional work, but to thank them and their employees for sharing HomeServe's values," said Sylvester Criscone, HomeServe's Vice President, Contractor Management and Administration. "We are especially appreciative of our contractors right now as we've asked even more of them over the past six months in order to adapt to heightened safety concerns in the midst of COVID-19. Like always, our contractors have risen to the challenge and continue to exceed expectations. For that, we are truly grateful."

Plans are underway for 2021 when HomeServe hopes to return the event to its usual in person format where attendees will learn about new products and services, and technology enhancements designed to improve the customer experience.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 950 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

