CDISC is pleased to announce Dr. Maria Im Hee Shin of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center in South Korea has been named Chair of the Korea CDISC Coordinating Committee (K3C).

CDISC Coordinating Committees (3Cs) support global CDISC initiatives within specific regions of the world and provide regional feedback to the central CDISC organization.

"3Cs help strengthen relationships with international and local entities as well as organizations in their respective regions," said David R. Bobbitt, CDISC President and CEO. "We are honored to have such a distinguished and experienced leader to represent CDISC in South Korea. Dr. Shin's counsel and expertise bring energy to the region and strengthen the CDISC mission of creation and adoption of data standards for our global community."

Dr. Shin received a BS/MS in Statistics and a Ph.D. in Applied Statistics from Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Special fields of interest include clinical trial, survival analysis and genetic analysis.

In addition to being active on the CDISC Advisory Council (CAC) and Asia Pacific CDISC Coordinating Committee (AP3C), Dr. Shin is a Professor and the Chair of the Department of Medical Statistics, School of Medicine, Daegu Catholic University, where she joined the faculty in 1997. She has served as the Director of Medical Statistics Informatics R&D Institute within Daegu Catholic University Medical Center (DCUMC) since its establishment in 2012. Dr. Shin is also IRB Chair (Panel) with responsibility for the Human Research Protection Program at DCUMC as WIRB Fellow, Site Visitor for the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Program, and Lead Surveyor for SIDCER-FERCAP.

Her achievements in clinical research and academia also include serving on: the Steering Committee of Multi-Regional Clinical Trials Center of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard since 2013; the Research Expert Board of the Comprehensive and Integrative Medicine Institute (CIMI) and Central Pharmaceutical Council of South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety since 2008; and on the Executive Board of the Korean Epidemiology Society and the Korea Data and Information Society, Editorial Committee of Clinical Endoscopy and KAIRB.

The formation of the new K3C was announced at the inaugural 2019 Korea Summit, which was held by Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology and hosted by Daegu Metropolitan City. The event was co-hosted by Daegu Digital Industry Promotion Agency (DIP), the Medicity Daegu Council and Clupea Co., Ltd.

About CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. www.cdisc.org

