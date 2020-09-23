IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Dave McMillan as Director and Interim President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Dave McMillan as a Director and Interim President. Mr. McMillan rejoins the Company having previously served as a director (August 2018 - December 2019).

Greg Hawkins, Chairman of IMC, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Dave McMillan to the Company. We look forward to having access to his long and varied history in the financial markets and, particularly, his experience in the junior mining space. We are confident that Mr. McMillan's proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to IMC as the Company grows."

Mr. McMillan has been involved in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years and has, since his retirement from the securities industry in 2000, held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies. During his 17 years in the securities industry, Mr. McMillan was an investment advisor, vice president, director and senior partner in one of the top, private brokerage firms in Canada. During this time, Mr. McMillan was instrumental in the financing of many junior exploration companies in North and South America, including the junior exploration companies that originally discovered the mineral resources that led to the development of the Kemess and the Mount Milligan mines, both of which are located in the same geological trend as the Company's Thane Project, in British Columbia.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

