Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
GOLDPREIS-KORREKTUR zur richtigen Zeit! Diese Firma profitiert enorm!
PR Newswire
23.09.2020 | 20:16
HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed AlSaud and Maison Chaumet Honor Saudi National Day

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majed AlSaud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies, joins Chaumet in commemorating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's 90th anniversary.

With a proud heritage deeply rooted in her tradition, HRH Princess Lamia represents the modern Saudi woman with appreciation of the past, and taking it to build a stronger future. HRH Princess Lamia demonstrates her connection to her work, her culture, nature and her land while representing Maison Chaumet via carefully selected pieces from the jeweller's Joséphine collection.

As the first jeweler of the Place Vendôme, Maison Chaumet history has been entwined with the History of France ever since its founding in 1780 and its appointment as official jeweller to Empress Joséphine.

This collaboration between HRH Princess Lamia and Maison Chaumet comes together to mark the historical occasion in Saudi history: 90 years of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280272/Chaumet_Saudi_National_Day.mp4

© 2020 PR Newswire
