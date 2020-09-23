Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Parker Hannifin Corp., Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., and Waukesha Bearings Corp. will emerge as major bearing isolators market participants during 2020-2024.

The bearing isolators market is expected to grow by USD 87.63 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bearing isolators market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The bearing isolators market will witness Neutral and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bearing Isolators Market Participants:

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp. operates its business under diversified industrial and aerospace systems segments. The company offers non-contact, labyrinth designs bearing isolators that provide unsurpassed bearing protection for rotary shaft equipment. Some of the bearing isolators are LS-standard flanged isolator, LN-standard non-flanged, flush mount isolator, FN-360 for flooded oil level, and oil mist applications, non-flanged, among others.

Smiths Group Plc

Smiths Group Plc operates its business under five segments, which include John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical. The company offers Magnum D V8, Magnum P V7, and Magnum P V68 bearing isolators, under its subsidiary John Crane.

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co. has business operations under mobile industries and process industries segments. The company offers metallic isolators, non-metallic isolators glass-filled PTFE, and non-metallic isolators graphite-filled PTFE.

Bearing Isolators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bearing Isolators is segmented as below:

End-user Oil and gas Chemical processing and manufacturing Mining and metal processing Paper and pulp Food and beverage

Material Non-metallic bearing isolators Metallic bearing isolators

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The bearing isolators market is driven by the benefits of bearing isolators. In addition, other factors such as rising industrialization in APAC is expected to trigger the bearing isolators market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

