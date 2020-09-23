Europa+ (Europa Más) is an OTT digital video subscription service owned and operated by Mexico City-based investment fund, Innokap, and Atlanta-based Castalia Communications Corporation. The service brings together the very best in current European programming from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries, making it exclusively available to viewers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Europa+ content is available on major mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and can be downloaded and viewed offline where rights allow. All content is available ad-free in one place for US$5.99 in most markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Europa+ has offices in Miami, Lima, Peru, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico. www.europamas.com
Company:
Europa+ (Europa Más)
Headquarters Address:
8097 Roswell Rd #202
Atlanta, GA 30350
Main Telephone:
(770) 396-7850
Website:
www.europamas.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Entertainment
Key Executives:
CEO: Luis Torres-Bohl
COO and Managing Director: Rubén Mendiola
Public Relations
Contact:
Brad Pitts
Phone:
+1 561 307-9238
Email:
brad@europamas.com
