Europa+ (Europa Más) is an OTT digital video subscription service owned and operated by Mexico City-based investment fund, Innokap, and Atlanta-based Castalia Communications Corporation. The service brings together the very best in current European programming from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries, making it exclusively available to viewers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Europa+ content is available on major mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and can be downloaded and viewed offline where rights allow. All content is available ad-free in one place for US$5.99 in most markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Europa+ has offices in Miami, Lima, Peru, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico. www.europamas.com

Company: Europa+ (Europa Más) Headquarters Address: 8097 Roswell Rd #202 Atlanta, GA 30350 Main Telephone: (770) 396-7850 Website: www.europamas.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Entertainment Key Executives: CEO: Luis Torres-Bohl COO and Managing Director: Rubén Mendiola Public Relations Contact: Brad Pitts Phone: +1 561 307-9238 Email: brad@europamas.com

