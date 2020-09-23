Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPAL Automotive Srl, and Valeo SA. will emerge as major automotive radiator fan market participants during 2020-2024.

The automotive radiator fan market is expected to decline by 1.14 million units during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive radiator fan market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The automotive radiator fan market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Radiator Fan Market Participants:

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. operates its business under automotive products segments. The company manufactures radiator fans for automotive OEMs across the world.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH operates its business under four segments, which include mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. The company manufactures radiator fans for automotive OEMs across the world.

SPAL Automotive Srl

SPAL Automotive Srl has business operations under a unified segment. The company manufactures a wide range of high performance automotive brushless fans.

Automotive Radiator Fan Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Radiator Fan is segmented as below:

Application Passenger cars LCVs HCVs

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The automotive radiator fan market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. In addition, other factors such as the replacement of mechanical fans with electric radiator fans are expected to trigger the automotive radiator fan market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.

