Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Announces Diamond Drilling and Geophysics Underway in Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has been mobilized to the 100%-owned Rajapalot gold project in Finland. In addition, geophysical electromagnetic ("EM") surveys are ongoing.

Key points:

Drilling is underway at the all-year drill-permitted areas, Hirvimaa and East Joki;

The drill program is testing a combination of gold base-of-till anomalies, conductors recognized in airborne VTEMplus and ground TEM electromagnetic data and the inferred location of the stratigraphic host to the gold-cobalt mineralization (Figure 1): Hirvimaa forms a 3-kilometre-long target zone located 500 metres north-east of the Palokas resource area; East Joki forms a 2-kilometre-long target zone located 1,000 metres north-east of the Raja resource area;

An initial 2,000 metre drill program is planned over the next two months;

A 20 kilometre drill program with 5 drill rigs is planned from mid to late December 2020 with the aim to expand the Sept 2020 Mineral Resource, which doubled the resource published 20 months earlier; and

Electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical surveys remain in progress, covering the entire trend at both Hirvimaa and Eastern Joki.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states: "This is the first season we have been able to fully apply our geological and geophysical understanding of the Rajapalot mineral system to the summer drill areas at Hirvimaa and East Joki. There is no shortage of geological indications that mineralization could continue into these 99% glacial till covered areas. These include drill sampled Palokas-style mineralized boulders at Hirvimaa (0.6 metres @ 21.3 g/t gold and 0.8 metres @ 13.1 g/t gold) and anomalous base-of-till drillholes, combined with the ground-based electromagnetic conductors that we are now generating (Figure 1). At any point, a discovery in these areas could be a game changer which would allow us all year-round drilling. In the meanwhile, we look forward to the 5 drill rig program planned to start in December in our winter drill areas in Finland and first results from the 2 drill rigs currently operating in Victoria, Australia."

A series of airborne (VTEMplus) and ground geophysical EM surveys have been completed at Rajapalot to locate conductive and magnetic gold-cobalt mineralization (Figure 1). Magnetic pyrrhotite associated with gold-cobalt mineralization is strongly conductive and has reverse remanent magnetism. The coincidence of these geophysical properties has been used to successfully locate the mineralization found at the Raja, Palokas and Rumajärvi resource areas (Figure 1) and map the down-plunge extent of mineralization. Likewise, corresponding anomalies at Joki East and Hirvimaa form strong drill targets.

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Plan location of the Rajapalot project showing resource wireframes from the September 2020 resource estimate, modelled EM plates base-of-till (BOT) anomalous drill holes and the summer permitted East Joki and Hirvimaa target areas.

