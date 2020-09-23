Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that following a thorough search process for a prospective PSH board candidate, the Nomination Committee (which is comprised of only the independent directors) recommended that the Board appoint Andrew Henton as an independent non-executive director. Mr. Henton will join the Board with effect from today, 23 September 2020.

"I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Board of PSH," said PSH Chairman Anne Farlow. "He brings with him a range of valuable experience, particularly in investment management and listed funds, and I am looking forward to his contributions to the Board."

Andrew Henton

Mr. Henton is currently Chair of the Board of Boussard Gavaudan Holding Limited (LN:BGHS) (NA:BGHL), a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey.

Mr. Henton also currently serves on the Boards of several private entities. He is Chair of the Board of Butterfield Bank Jersey Limited and is a member of the Board and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Butterfield Bank Guernsey Limited. Mr. Henton is a member of the Board and Chair of the Audit Risk Committee of Longview Partners (Guernsey) Limited and Chair of the Board of SW7 Holdings Limited. He also serves on the Board of Alpha Life Sciences Investment Fund PCC Limited and ACM Optimal Limited. Mr. Henton is a non-executive director on all of the Boards on which he currently serves.

Mr. Henton was previously a member of the Board of Equity Bridge PCC Limited, Northill Global Strategies SPC, Louvre Group Limited and Settlements SA.

Between 2002 and 2011, Mr. Henton held various positions at Close Brothers Group plc, latterly acting as Head of Offshore Businesses. During this time, he led the creation of Close Private Bank, which provided asset management, banking, and administration services to high net worth and institutional clients. Mr. Henton previously spent four years working in HSBC's Corporate Finance division and three years as a Fund Manager with Baring Private Equity Partners. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and obtained his MA in Modern History from St John's College, Oxford.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in connection with the appointment.

