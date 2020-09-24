Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Metso Corp., Rotork Plc, Samson Controls Inc., and Schneider Electric SE. will emerge as major pneumatic positioner market participants during 2020-2024.

The pneumatic positioner market is expected to grow by USD 99.10 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pneumatic positioner market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005617/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumatic Positioner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The pneumatic positioner market will witness Neutral and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

Enterprises will go through Respond, Recover and Renew phases. Download free report sample

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Pneumatic Positioner Market Participants:

Metso Corp.

Metso Corp. operates its business under minerals and flow control segments. The company offers NP700 positioner that is used for positioning double or single acting aculator.

Rotork Plc

Rotork Plc operates its business under four segments, which include controls, fluid systems, gears, and instruments. The company offers YT-1000L and YT-1050 and electro-pneumatic positioners.

Samson Controls Inc.

Samson Controls Inc. has business operations under products and services segments. The company offers Type 3766 pneumatic and Type 3767 electro-pneumatic single or double-acting positioners to work with general industrial applications.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/ pneumatic positioner market-industry-analysis

Pneumatic Positioner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pneumatic Positioner is segmented as below:

End-user Oil and gas industry Chemical and petrochemical industry Water and wastewater treatment industry Metals and mining industry Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The pneumatic positioner market is driven by need for customized pneumatic positioners. In addition, other factors such as rising need for pneumatic positioners for large-volume control actuator applications is expected to trigger pneumatic positioner market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of pneumatic positioner market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45138

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005617/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/