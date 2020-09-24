Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Latham International Ltd., M.W. Watermark LLC, Micronics Filtration LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Siemens AG will emerge as major filter press market participants during 2020-2024.

The filter press market is expected to grow by USD 218.59 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the filter press market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The filter press market will witness Neutral and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Filter Press Market Participants:

Latham International Ltd.

Latham International Ltd. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers a variety of filter presses, including membrane filter presses, filter plates, filter plates and frames, automatic unmanned filter presses, refurbished filter presses, and sludge presses.

M.W. Watermark LLC

M.W. Watermark LLC operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers a variety of filter presses ranging from small 250mm portable pilot filter press to 2000mm filter press.

Micronics Filtration LLC

Micronics Filtration LLC has business operations under a unified segment. The company deals with the design and manufacturing of filter presses in capacities from 2000mm x 2000mm to functional, lab-scale filter presses.

Filter Press Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Filter Press is segmented as below:

Product Recessed plate filter press Plate and frame filter press Automatic filter press

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The filter press market is driven by growing awareness for wastewater treatment. In addition, other factors such as the adoption of advanced filter presses are expected to trigger filter press market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

