Knives Ship Free: Spyderco Set To Launch SmallFly 2 Butterfly Knife

OOLTEWAH, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Ooltewah, Tennessee-based Knives Ship Free (KSF) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Spyderco SmallFly 2 Butterfly Knife. Knives Ship Free is dedicated to providing knife enthusiasts an easy to access and convenient location to buy all kinds of knives and knife accessories from a variety of manufacturers.

J. Rouch, a representative for Knives Ship Free, says, "If you are a fan of Filipino butterfly knives, you'll be glad to know that we have some great news for you. Spyderco's unique take on the butterfly knife is back, and it now has a new profile. This is easily one of the best options for anyone who is looking to purchase a beautifully crafted, brand new butterfly knife."

Unlike the previous iteration, the Spyderco SmallFly 2 Butterfly Knife's blade is a full-flat-ground drop point in CPM-S30V stainless steel. On the other end, skeletonized G-10 scales have a comfortable peel-ply texture and nested stainless steel liners underneath making for an excellent handle. Spyderco's trademark round hole can be found at the end of both handles, maintaining their iconic theme and helping improve the speed and balance of the knife's rotation. The handles lock together using a spring-loaded latch, and both handles have ambidextrous mounting points for the deep-carry wire clip.

With a closed length of 4.50", an overall length of 7.60" and weighing only 3.3oz, the Spyderco SmallFly 2 Butterfly Knife is also a very compact knife. The blade's length is 3.37", and it has a cutting edge of 3.0", making this a good choice for anyone looking for a small, but well made Filipino butterfly knife. Though the Spyderco SmallFly 2 Butterfly Knife is not out yet, anyone who is interested in purchasing one can visit Knives Ship Free's website and enter their details to ensure they are alerted as soon as the knife is available for purchase.

J Rouch says, "At Knives Ship Free, we are dedicated to providing only the best knives for the knife enthusiasts out there. Whatever popular brand of knife you want, you can rest assured that Knives Ship Free has it. If that's not enough to convince you to buy your next knife from us, all our knives are also shipped free - just like it says in the company name." For more information about the company and their services, view the company Facebook page.

The excellent products and services provided by Knives Ship Free have earned the company a lot of praise from both normal consumers and knife enthusiasts. On their Facebook page, Knives Ship Free has a rating of 5 out of 5 Stars from over 300 reviews. In a recent review, Walt Kuenzele writes, "The customer service is second to none! I needed some guidance on how to lube my Bugout. So I called KSF and spoke with Tyler. Not only were his suggestions vey helpful, he also emailed me a link with step-by-step instructions for the disassembly of the knife. Thank you again, Tyler and Knives Ship Free."

Meanwhile, in another review, Jonathan Schneider writes, "I have been ordering (mostly) BRKT knives from Knives Ship free for quite a few years. KSF almost feels like a family with their service, regular emails and customer service. KSF brings a great personal touch to purchasing knives. They foster a feeling that if you were to happen to be in the neighborhood, you could stop by to have some coffee and doughnuts and talk knives without ever feeling like an inconvenience. Great company. The only go-to for good steel."

Those who want to learn more about Knives Ship Free and their services are welcome to visit the company's website for more information. In addition to supplying a wide range of varied knives and knife accessories, Knives Ship Free also maintains a blog that contains useful information for any knife enthusiasts, whether they are old or new.

Knives Ship Free encourages everyone to get in touch with J. Rouch directly via email or phone. Alternatively, interested parties can also contact Knives Ship Free by using the built-in form on their website.

Knives Ship Free

J Rouch

(423) 910-9070

info@knivesshipfree.com

KnivesShipFree

8823 Production Lane

Ooltewah, TN 37363

