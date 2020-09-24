Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. will emerge as major joint reconstruction devices market participants during 2020-2024.

The joint reconstruction devices market is expected to grow by USD 5.07 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the joint reconstruction devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The joint reconstruction devices market will witness Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Participants:

Wright Medical Group NV

Wright Medical Group NV operates its business under various segments such as U.S. lower extremities biologics, U.S. upper extremities, and international extremities biologics. The company offers a range of joint reconstruction devices such as INBONE, INFINITY, CANNULINK, CHARLOTTE, MAXLOCK EXTREME, and ORTHOLOC.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. operates its business under six segments, which include knees, hips, S.E.T., dental, spine CMF, and other. The company offers a wide range of orthopedic knee implant products and instruments including partial knee systems such as Oxford Partial Knee, Gender Solutions Patello-Femoral Joint (PFJ) System, and Persona Partial Knee. It also offers a wide range of hip replacement products including hip fracture products such as Echo Hip System, THA products such as Avenir Hip System, Echo Hip System, Continuum Acetabular System, and G7 Acetabular System.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely orthopaedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology spine. The company offers a range of joint reconstruction devices such as Accolade II, Anato, Anatomic Dual Mobility system, Mako Partial Knee system, Mako Total Knee system, Modular Dual Mobility, Restoris MCK, Secur-Fit Advanced, Triathlon Tritanium, Trident, and X3.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Joint Reconstruction Devices is segmented as below:

Product Knee replacement Hip replacement Trauma and extremities

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The joint reconstruction devices market is driven by the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries. In addition, other factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors are expected to trigger the joint reconstruction devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

