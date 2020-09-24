Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. will emerge as major deli meat market participants during 2020-2024.

The deli meat market is expected to grow by USD 136.54 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the deli meat market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The deli meat market will witness Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Deli Meat Market Participants:

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV operates its business in Mexico, USA, Europe, and LATAM. The company offers a wide range of deli meat products through several of its brands such as Bar-S, CAMPOFRÍO, and Fiorucci.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co. operates its business in US, Canada, EMEA, and ROW. The company offers a wide range of deli meat products through several of its brand such as Oscar Mayer and Delimex.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely beef, pork, chicken, prepared foods, and international/other. The company offers deli meat products through Tyson, Smart Chicken, Sara Lee, Hillshire Farm, Hillshire Snacking, and Ball Park brands.

Deli Meat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Deli Meat is segmented as below:

Product Cured deli meat Uncured deli meat

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The deli meat market is driven by growth in organized retail. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for organic and natural deli meats are expected to trigger the deli meat market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

