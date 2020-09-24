Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Standex International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and The Middleby Corp. will emerge as major blood bank refrigerators market participants in the US during 2020-2024.

The blood bank refrigerators market in US is expected to grow by USD 121.62 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the blood bank refrigerators market in US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005644/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The blood bank refrigerators market in US will witness Neutral and At par impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Blood Bank Refrigerators Market Participants in US:

Standex International Corp.

Standex International Corp. operates its business under various segments such as engraving, electronics, engineering and technologies, hydraulics, and food service equipment. The company offers high-quality blood bank refrigerators.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, life sciences solutions, and laboratory products and services. The company offers Thermo Scientific Forma Blood Bank Refrigerator.

The Middleby Corp.

The Middleby Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely commercial foodservice equipment, food processing equipment, and residential kitchen equipment. The company offers advanced blood bank refrigerators to its consumers.

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Standard electric refrigerators Solar-powered refrigerators Ice-lined refrigerators

End-user Hospitals and diagnostic centers Stand-alone blood bank centers Others



The blood bank refrigerators market in US is driven by the rise in the number of road accidents. In addition, other factors such as the presence of value-added software and hardware products are expected to trigger blood bank refrigerators market in US toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

