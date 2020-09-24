Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020

ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2020 | 02:44
Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association: CVMA Statement on the Speech from the Throne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Statement by Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association:

"The members of the CVMA welcome the government's continued commitment to helping people and businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our members have been an important partner in Canada's response to the health crisis through the manufacturing of critical personal protection equipment. We were pleased the Speech recognized the extraordinary efforts of Canadian manufacturers in the fight against COVID-19."

"We remain committed to continued partnership on the economic recovery and achieving Canada's climate objectives. This can best be achieved through programs to accelerate the adoption of a full range of newer vehicles, including zero emission vehicles, that provide increased fuel efficiency and safety. With the right supports, the Canadian auto sector can help to drive the economic recovery from the pandemic."

For further information, please contact:

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association
Office: 416.364.9333

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 4 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca.

SOURCE: Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607559/CVMA-Statement-on-the-Speech-from-the-Throne

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
