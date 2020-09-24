DSM proposes new Supervisory Board member

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 6 May 2021, the DSM Supervisory Board nominates Mrs. Carla Mahieu for appointment as a new Supervisory Board member. She would succeed Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr, member of the DSM Supervisory Board since 2011.

After serving 10 years on the DSM Supervisory Board Mrs. Van der Meer Mohr will step down at the end of her current term after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 6 May 2021.

With the nomination of Mrs. Mahieu, the Supervisory Board aims to maintain its strong profile in terms of people and organization in an international business environment and in the context of the strategy of the business at hand. Additionally, Mrs. Mahieu will extend the Supervisory Board's knowledge and competence base with respect to safety, digitization, governance, compliance and public affairs. In order to get acquainted with the company she will be an observer in the DSM Supervisory Board as of September 30, 2020.

Mrs. Mahieu (1960, Dutch national) is Global Head of Human Resources and Member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V. She was appointed Global Head of Human Resources in 2010, and Member of the Management Board in 2016. Under her leadership, she has set-up the global human resources function, developed the global human resources strategy and aligned it with the strategic direction of Aegon. Mrs. Mahieu is also member of the Supervisory Boards of VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. and the Royal BAM Group.

More information on the proposed appointment will be included in the Notes to the Agenda that will be published for the Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke DSM N.V. to be held on Wednesday 6 May 2021.

