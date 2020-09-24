Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
24.09.2020 | 08:04
Panther Securities Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, September 23

24 September 2020

Panther Securities PLC
(the "Company")

Notice of Results

The Company announces that it expects to publish its half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 by 31 October 2020. The publication date utilises the permitted extension of up to one month to complete and announce half yearly reports, as per the guidance set out in 'Inside AIM' dated 9 June 2020.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley
© 2020 PR Newswire
