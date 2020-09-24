Panther Securities Plc - Notice of Results

24 September 2020

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of Results

The Company announces that it expects to publish its half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 by 31 October 2020. The publication date utilises the permitted extension of up to one month to complete and announce half yearly reports, as per the guidance set out in 'Inside AIM' dated 9 June 2020.

For further information: