Panther Securities Plc - Notice of Results

London, September 23
24 September 2020
Panther Securities PLC
(the "Company")
Notice of Results
The Company announces that it expects to publish its half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 by 31 October 2020. The publication date utilises the permitted extension of up to one month to complete and announce half yearly reports, as per the guidance set out in 'Inside AIM' dated 9 June 2020.
