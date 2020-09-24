Array Technologies, a profitable solar-tracker company, is going public the old-fashioned way.From pv magazine USA Array Technologies is listing on the Nasdaq exchange with an initial public offering of $100 million, according to its S-1. The company - headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico - is the No. 2 global solar tracker manufacturer, behind Nextracker and ahead of PV Hardware, according to Wood Mackenzie. Oaktree Capital, an investor, will hold numerous seats on the public company's board. Different tracker vendors have different engineering approaches. According to the S-1, "Array Technologies ...

