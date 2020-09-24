Storytel to launch in Belgium in the fourth quarter of 2020

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Storytel, one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming services, will be launching its service in Belgium during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Belgian service will be operated from the office of Storytel Netherlands.

Belgium is a digitally mature market with an urban population, a strong literary storytelling tradition, and with high confidence in digital products, payment solutions, and streaming services. Belgium is also geographically adjacent to the Netherlands, one of Storytel's strongest non-Nordic markets. Belgium is a densely populated country with 11.5 million inhabitants, split into Dutch-speaking Flanders, French-speaking Wallonia, and Brussels.

"Bringing Storytel's offering of great stories and user-friendly technology to Belgium is really something we are looking forward to, especially with the positive experience we have from the Netherlands, where Storytel has been available since 2013. Our proven concept formula and go-to-market strategy in the Netherlands make us confident that our service will attract Belgian customers", says Ingrid Bojner, Chief Communication Officer at Storytel. "We already see traction in Belgium with thousands of users signed up through the Dutch app, so it is both a logical and inspiring step for us to bring the magic of stories to more Belgian customers."

The app will be curated in Dutch. A wide range of Dutch and French titles available in the app will be augmented with a substantial range of Belgian literature - fiction, thrillers, feelgood, children's books, self-development, business literature, and much more. English and German titles will also be available within the service.

"We are going to work closely with publishers in Belgium to ensure our new subscribers have access to a great local offer. Belgium is known for its high quality literature and storytelling. We cannot wait to bring this to our platform in audiobook and e-book form," says Ruth de Jager, Country Manager at Storytel Netherlands, who will assume the role as Country Manager for Storytel Belgium as well.

Storytel will be launching in Belgium in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming service and offers unlimited listening and reading of more than 500 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel is a digital platform provider as well as a comprehensive publishing group. The streaming business area offers subscriptions for audiobooks and e-books under the Storytel and Mofibo brands. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the publishing houses Norstedts, Massolit, StorySide, Printz Publishing, People's Press, Rabén & Sjögren, B.Wahlströms, Gummerus Kustannus and Norstedts Kartor. Ztory - a subscribed digital read-all-you-can streaming service for newspapers and magazines - has been part of Storytel since January 2019. Storytel operates in 20 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

