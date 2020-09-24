Randstad RiseSmart launches talent directories

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global outplacement and talent mobility provider, Randstad RiseSmart announced the availability of company-branded talent directories, which customers can deploy at no extra cost. In the current climate of high unemployment, organizations want to go above and beyond to help employees impacted by COVID-19 layoffs find new jobs quickly. RiseSmart's talent directories are public-facing, searchable websites that enable employers to elevate highly active talent profiles to relevant hiring managers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless employers, forcing business leaders to make tough decisions about their workforce to stay afloat," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager at Randstad RiseSmart. "We heard from our customers that they wanted to do more to help separated employees find new jobs quickly. Customers help shape our product roadmap, and this is how our talent directories were born. Our agile engineering team built these sites for our customers at warp speed and our customers, particularly those without engineering teams of their own, are delighted with the support."

The emergence of talent directories highlights a shift to greater transparency in the layoff process, a decrease in negative stigma associated with workforce reductions and the ability for employers to uphold their employer brand by transcending competitive divides to support their separated employees.

Job seekers around the world are increasingly turning to professional networking sites to explore open positions and connect with potential employers, but with a surplus of talent, job seekers may struggle to engage with hiring managers who seek their specific skills. Talent directories usher in the ability for employers to source newly active talent with domain experience from companies in their ecosystem.

Best-in-class employers are living their corporate values and assisting individuals impacted by layoffs by helping to accelerate a match via talent directories. Each directory has a unique URL and is branded with the company's logo. All RiseSmart outplacement program participants can opt-in to have their professional profiles featured on their former employer's RiseSmart talent directory. Professional profiles can include information such as a participant's job title, basic contact details, a professional introduction, and links to their social media, GitHub and personal website.

"In the past, employers may have been hesitant to publicize layoffs or were reluctant to have their talent end up with a competitor, but the pandemic has helped change this mindset," said Davenport. "The road to economic recovery will entail helping millions of individuals return to the labor force, and employers are realizing the benefits of helping former employees get back on their feet. As part of outplacement programs, talent directories have the potential to assist employers across the globe do right by their former team members. At the same time, organizations that are actively hiring can find the talent they need to adapt to new business demands."

For more information, visit https://www.randstadrisesmart.com/talent-connections.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech & touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022386/Randstad_RiseSmart_Logo.jpg