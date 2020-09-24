The country's Ministry of Electricity and Energy allocated all tendered solar capacity in its first procurement exercise for large-scale PV. Final prices ranged from $0.0348 to $0.051 per kWh. China Machinery Engineering and Sungrow were the main winners, securing eight and nine projects, respectively.Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE) has concluded a 1 GW PV tender it launched in May by allocating all of the procured capacity. Final prices ranged from $0.0348/kWh to $0.051/kWh, according to a list of winning bidders, published by China Dialogue, a nonprofit organization. The ...

