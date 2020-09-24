Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8XD ISIN: FI4000048418 Ticker-Symbol: M9O 
Frankfurt
24.09.20
09:22 Uhr
17,840 Euro
+3,320
+22,86 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,70008:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ17,840+22,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.