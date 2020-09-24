EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 SEPTEMBER 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Spa Holdings 3 Oy announced on 24 September 2020 a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260