GridGain Systems: Sneak Peek of Breakout Sessions Announced for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 Virtual Worldwide Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today offered a preview of breakout sessionsfor the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020virtual worldwide conference. Breakout session speakers include experts from Oracle, GridGain, ScaleOut Software, Hazelcast, Gigaspaces, SWIM.AI, and GSI Technology. The free virtual conference takes place October 28-29, 2020. The virtual format supports ongoing networking and education on in-memory computing topics while keeping attendees safe.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the 2020 Summit is a virtual technical conference for the worldwide community. Attendees who register for a complimentary In-Memory Computing Summit passwill hear speakers discuss the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions and their role in powering digital transformation. The In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 will feature sessions tailored to the conference tracks of Architecture/Design, Hardware, New Capabilities, Streaming Data and Tales from the Trenches.

Breakout sessions for the event will include:

Using Intel Optane Persistent Memory for Database Read Caching - Douglas Hood, TimesTen Cloud Product Manager, Oracle

Integrating Real-Time Stream Processing and Data-Parallel Analytics Using Digital Twins - William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc.

Nicolas Frankel, Developer Advocate, Hazelcast

Simon Crosby, CTO, SWIM.AI

Luke Kerbs, Data Scientist, and George Williams, Director of Machine Learning and Data Science and Embedded AI, GSI Technology

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available. Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers. Current sponsors include:

Platinum - GridGain, MemVerge and Intel

Gold - ScaleOut Software

Bronze - Tech Mahindra

Association - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. Follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. Common use cases for the GridGain platform includeapplication accelerationand as adigital integration hubfor real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

