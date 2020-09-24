Trackwise Designs has developed a proprietary, proven technology, IHT, for manufacturing extremely long, flexible circuits that can replace conventional wiring harnesses. This disruptive technology is applicable to many industries including electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices and aerospace. Trackwise has already manufactured prototypes for customers in each of these sectors and received its first series production order from an EV manufacturer this September. Since IHT is an adaptation of the proven technology Trackwise uses for making advanced printed circuits, IHT has the transformative potential of a new technology but with much less risk.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...