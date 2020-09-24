AvaTradeGO awarded Best Forex Mobile Trading app in Global Forex Awards 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, one of the largest, most regulated CFD brokers on the market, is delighted to announce it has been awarded 'Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App - Global' for AvaTradeGO.

The Global Forex Awards 2020 champion cutting-edge technology with the winners awarded based on public voting.

"Our mobile trading app AvaTradeGO takes only a few seconds to get on board and start trading - users can get direct access to the world stock markets, which they may have previously thought were restricted to investment banks and hedge funds," said Dáire Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, AvaTrade. "People now realise they can join in the trading world at the click of a button. We are very proud of the app we have created and absolutely delighted to be recognised by the Global Forex Awards."

"Congratulations to AvaTrade and more specifically the AvaTradeGO product team," said Archie Humphries, Director, Holiston Media. "To be chosen as global winners in this highly competitive award category is well deserved and recognition of their innovative technology helping to drive mobile trading forwards."

AvaTradeGO makes trading simpler than ever. The app provides users with step-by-step guidance on opening trades, feedback on activity and support any time it is needed. Traders can manage multiple accounts and switch between demo, real and fixed spreads accounts, to get all the data needed on trades. A sophisticated dashboard, complete with a set of intuitive management tools, clear charts, zoom for details, and many more helpful features unique to this app provide a smooth user experience.

AvaTrade customers can also activate AvaProtect. AvaProtect is a revolutionary solution designed to give traders peace of mind, ensuring their trades are protected from adverse market movements. Users define a period for which they want protection and if, at the end of that period, the protected position has dropped in value, AvaTrade will reimburse the loss. It is a must for any trader particularly in such volatile times.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact communities worldwide, the Global Forex Awards will be supporting the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO) with a financial donation that would otherwise have been used to host the official award winners' party/ceremony. People and organisations who want to help fight the pandemic and support the WHO and its partners can now donate through the website at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org

For further information, please contact:

Finn Partners for AvaTrade

Tel: +44 20 3217 7060

Email: AvaTrade@finnpartners.com

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is one of the world's largest, most regulated CFD brokers. Regulated in seven jurisdictions and offering clients around-the-clock support and services in over 20 languages, the multi-award-winning organisation prides itself on its dedication to helping users to trade with confidence - regardless of their level or background. AvaTrade provides access to ultra-low spreads on over 1,000 trading instruments - including AvaOptions, Metatrader 4/5 and its latest risk management tool, AvaProtect - through both its cutting-edge web trader and mobile app, AvaTradeGO, providing its client base of more than 300,000 traders in 150 countries with a diverse range of trading options, catering to a broad variety of needs and appetites. Recently awarded No.1 Broker by The European, Best Affiliate Programme by International Investor and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform App by Global Forex Awards, AvaTrade is an industry pioneer committed to creating a fair, enhanced user experience for retail clients.

For further information please visit www.avatrade.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083911/AvaTrade_Logo.jpg