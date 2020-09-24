First Major Police Agency in Ukraine to Deploy TASER Devices

Ukraine National Police to deploy TASER less lethal devices to increase officer and civilian safety

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise Inc and Axon Public Safety, BV announced today that the Department of the National Police of Ukraine will equip officers with TASER conducted energy devices (CEDs). The agency will deploy 200 TASER X2 CEDs between September and October as a critical safety and de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.

"The National Police of Ukraine will start using TASER CEDs for its operations, which is a completely new tool for law enforcement agencies in our country. We have carefully studied the usage of these devices globally and believe that equipping our units with this innovative device will make them more effective in protecting the rule of law and civil order," says Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Mr. Anton Gerashchenko. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Axon and to truly harnessing the power of their network."



Axon, which is committed to expanding its presence in Ukraine and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, is thrilled to be partnering with the National Police as it deploys TASER technology.



"It is our pleasure to announce that the National Police of Ukraine became the first law-enforcement agency in the country to deploy TASER CEDs," says Axon's Country Manager of Ukraine, Yurii Zhyliaiev. "This is a critical partnership that will pave the way for other Ukrainian agencies and ultimately lead to wide usage of TASER CEDs in Ukraine and aid in ensuring public safety and officer protection. Axon is delighted to deliver TASER CED technology to Ukraine and help the National Police and other agencies pursue their goals of providing better services to citizens and communities, which without a doubt will be highly appreciated by society and officers."

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 239,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Canada, Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, TASER, and X2 are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.



Contact:

Yurii Zhyliaiev

Country Manager, Ukraine

yzhyliaiev@axon.com

Axon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280660/Axon_TASER_X2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/231466/axon_logo.jpg