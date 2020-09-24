Shares in SAS AB (ISIN SE0003366871) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights to new share as of 29 September 2020. Thus, last day of trading shares in SAS shares inclusive of subscription rights will be 28 September 2020. Among other things, the following appears from the company's announcement of 23 September 2020: "Those who on the record date of 30 September 2020 are registered as shareholders in SAS will receive nine (9) subscription rights for each common share held on the record date. One (1) subscription right entitle to subscription for one (1) new common share." For further information, please see announcements published by SAS. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791829