DJ HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 24-Sep-2020 / 11:12 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference call on September 23, 2020. The Board of Directors considered and adopted the Audit Committee Report, the Six Months 2020 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements and the adjusted Financial Plan (budget) for the year 2020. Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Website: www.grouphms.com [1] Annual report: ar2019.grouphms.com About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ROM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 84770 EQS News ID: 1136043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=33d4e5ac0afd0420b7e671c8353a80b7&application_id=1136043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2020 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)