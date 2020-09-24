Highlighting Eutelsat's capabilities to support customers by providing satellite operation services for commercial or governmental use.

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Ovzon AB have entered into a long-term agreement for the provision of satellite control services following a competitive bidding process involving all major satellite operators.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat will ensure the control of Ovzon-3, the first satellite procured by Ovzon, over its full operational life. The agreement reinforces a long-standing cooperation between Ovzon and Eutelsat, where Ovzon has operated capacity on a number of Eutelsat satellites since 2012.

Ovzon-3 is a powerful geostationary satellite with multiple high-performance steerable beams and a revolutionary newly developed On Board Processor. To be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, it will address the mobile connectivity segment.

Commenting on the deal, Magnus René, Chief executive Officer of Ovzon AB said: "Ovzon's current service offering, through leased capacity, will be significantly expanded with the launch of our new satellite, Ovzon-3, in 2021. Ovzon-3 will provide dramatically enhanced performance and functionality and is an important step to further revolutionize mobile broadband by satellite, offering the highest bandwidth with the smallest terminals. We are delighted to rely on the expertise of Eutelsat to assure the operation of Ovzon-3. Eutelsat shares our vision to bring high performance mobile broadband to users unserved by terrestrial infrastructure".

Arlen Kassighian, Director of Satellites Engineering and Operations at Eutelsat communications added: "We are proud to build on our long term relationship with Ovzon and to be entrusted with the operation of Ovzon-3. The award of this contract is a testimony to the skills and reliability of Eutelsat's satellite service teams, and demonstrates our ability to provide a diversity of support services to our customers in the commercial and government services fields."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

