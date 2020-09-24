International researchers have analyzed the potential of sodium-based energy storage and found recent technical advances have arrived faster than those for the lithium-ion batteries which have been studied for three decades. Issues remain, however, before sodium constitutes a complementary option to lithium.Scientists from European institutions have sought to assess whether sodium-ion batteries (NIBs) could represent a complementary option to lithium-ion devices. The researchers, from the University of Warwick, in the U.K.; Germany's Helmholtz Institute Ulm and Humboldt University Berlin; French ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...